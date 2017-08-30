Ibrahim Magu gives details of monies recovered between Jan. and Aug.

In what has been described as an #EFCCBrief, EFCC Boss, Ibrahim Magu Wednesday, gave details of monies recovered by the agency between Jan and August 2017.

“What drives me is passion to do what is right by ensuring that we fight corruption to a standstill in this country, “Magu said.

“Between January and August 30, 2017, the EFCC recovered sum up to N409,270,706,686.75; $69,501,156.67.

“Two Hundred and Thirty One Thousand, One Hundred and Eighteen Pounds, Sixty Nine Shillings, was also recovered.

“Four Hundred and Forty Three Thousand, Four Hundred Dirham; and Seventy Thousand, Five Hundred Saudi Riyal (SR70, 500.00).

“In area of prosecution of cases in court, we’re also making progress despite antics of some persons.

“I have no issues with anybody. Those who think they have issues with me will soon discover I mean no harm.

“Between January and August this year, the EFCC recorded 137 convictions…potentials for improvement are good.

“Remarkable as this feat is, we are not resting on our oars. We believe there is still a lot to be done.

“We do not pretend to have a monopoly of knowledge on how to win the war against corruption.”