[The Alausa Blog] What Melaye said about Ambode at the Notting Hill carnival

Besides singing the infamous Ajekun Iya hook and getting a few rude boos, part of Senator Dino Melaye agenda at the ongoing Notting Hill carnival was reeling out praises for Governor Ambode.

The Senator who got some time on one of the stages at the carnival lauded Governor Ambode’s commitment to the promotion of tourism and culture as an alternative way of job creation and empowerment. He mentioned how impressed he was about what the State Government has been doing at Europe’s biggest street fair.

“I’m impressed with what Lagos State Government is doing here. This is a huge platform for the promotion of our culture and creative artists. I must commend Governor Ambode for his rare commitment to this initiative and for providing a rallying point for Nigerians in the UK and those visiting to have a voice and quality presence at this extraordinary gathering.”

Senator Melaye was speaking in reference to the Lagos Corner, a section of the Notting Hill carnival sponsored by the Lagos State Government for the past two years.

The Lagos State Government also sponsors the month-long Totally Thames festival which encourages students to participate in the arts.

Senator Dino Melaye congratulated Lagos State and Nigeria for having a Governor like Ambode as he gave thumbs up to governor and to the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.”