Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari arrives Daura to celebrate

Having chaired the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting since he returned from his vacation today, August 30, President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to his hometown, Daura, Katsina, to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

This was made in a tweet by Buhari’s assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

President Muhammadu Buhari arrives his hometown, Daura in Katsina State, for the Eid el-Kabir celebrations. pic.twitter.com/QTIOKEPm6m — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 30, 2017