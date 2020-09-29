School feeding programme: Nigeria’s leaders are stealing our future | #TheYNaijaCover

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) declared earlier that the sum of N2.67 billion paid to some Federal Colleges for school feeding during the COVID-19 lockdown had ended up in private bank accounts.

ICPC Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, made the disclosure in his keynote address at the second national summit on diminishing corruption in Abuja on Monday.

The agency, he added, also found over N2.5bn diverted by a deceased worker with the ministry of agriculture, noting that 18 buildings, 12 business premises and 25 plots of land, were also recovered in the ministry.

The blatant corruption, on so many levels, in this nation is devastating. It is so widespread and prevalent, its almost seemingly normal. How is it that funds meant for school children are being pocketed into the accounts of unknown people in positions of power? It goes beyond greed, it is nothing short of evil. If funds meant for the “leaders of tomorrow” are being greedily eaten up by corrupt Nigerians, what’s to become of Nigeria’ future?

 

