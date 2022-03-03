See details of Abba Kyari’s cases, and his extradition

The US government had named the supercop, Abba Kyari, among co-conspirators of Ramon Abass, known as Hushpuppi, in a multi-million dollars money laundering fraud.

That had not left the news stands when Abba Kyari was fingered in a 25 kg cocaine deal in January. NDLEA obtained an order from the Federal High Court in Abuja to detain him and his Co-suspects for two weeks.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami Thursday, explained that initiating the moves to extradite Abba Kyari to face fraud charges in the US had a process.

“As you’re aware, extradition is a process that involves multifaceted component,” Malami said in a statement by his spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, after news of the extradition application he filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja broke.

“The components are usually multi-territorial; international, local and judicial.

“Submission of request from the concerned party to the relevant authorities constitutes one of such components.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice received the extradition request in respect of the officer in question,” the statement read in part.

“After thorough studies and reviews of issues regarding the application and components thereof, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice processed the application and forward same to the relevant authorities for further necessary action,” the statement stated.

The extradition application is based on Nigeria’s extradition law. The law requires the Federal High Court to make an order for the extradition to take effect. Some extradition cases have gone on appeal up to the level of the Supreme Court.

The application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022 was filed under the Extradition Act.

The AGF also expressed satisfaction that the request for the surrender of Abba Kyari was not made to persecute or punish him on account of his race, religion, nationality or political opinions but in good faith and the interest of justice.

He said Kyari, “if surrendered, will not be prejudiced at his trial and will not be punished, detained or restricted in his personal liberty, by reason of his race, nationality or political opinions”.

Hushpuppi is awaiting judgement after pleading guilty to the charges in a separate case filed at the Central District Court of Central District of California.

Abba Kyari is named among five of Hushpuppi’s conspirators in a $1.1 million fraud charge approved by a U.S. grand jury.

“Kyari is the subject of an indictment in case Number 2:21-cr-00203 (also referred to as 2:21-MJ-00760 and 2:21-CR-00203-RGK), filed April 29, 2021, in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.”

An arrest warrant issued by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California in July 2021 against Abba Kyari is pending.

The judge, Otis Wright of the U.S. District Court, issued the order of arrest while ordering the unsealing of the docket, essentially opening up the records for public accessibility, on July 26, 2021.

The Judge also granted the U.S. government’s request for a detention order and an arrest warrant against Abba Kyari and others.

In the three charges filed against him and others, Abba Kyari, and other alleged co-conspirators were said to have been part of a scheme coordinated by Hushpuppi to defraud a businessperson in Qatar between November 2019 and April 2020.

In the indictment, Abba Kyari is alleged in the charges to have conspired with Hushpuppi “together with others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, knowingly conspired to commit wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343”.

Abba Kyari, alongside others, Abdulrahman Juma (aka Abdul and Rahman), Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, Rukayat Motunrayo Fashola (aka Morayo), Bolatito Takakalitu Agbabiaka (aka Bolamide), and Yusuf Adeyinka Anifowoshe (aka AJ and Alvin Johnson), is also accused of conducting financial transactions involving proceeds of unlawful activity and aiding and abetting illegal use and transfer of a means of identification.

His two-week detention for him and his cohorts has yet elapsed.