Abba Kyari Granted Bail After 18 Months in Prison

In a significant development, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja has granted bail to Abba Kyari, the former Head of the Rapid Response Team. Kyari had been in prison custody for the past 18 months following his refusal to escape during an attack on Kuje Prison on July 5, 2022.

Justice Omotosho’s ruling emphasized that Kyari’s decision to stay in prison when about 90 percent of the inmates escaped during the attack demonstrated his readiness to face any allegations against him. The judge further noted that all the allegations against Kyari are bailable, and he does not pose a flight risk.

Abba Kyari and several members of his team were taken into custody in February 2022 after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) accused them of tampering with drug exhibits. The arrest came following the IRT team’s apprehension of Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne in January 2022 in connection with 21.25kg of cocaine. The suspects, along with the cocaine, were subsequently handed over to the NDLEA.

It is worth mentioning that both Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne have already been released from prison after their conviction.

However, despite the recent bail granted to Abba Kyari, he still has another pending case before Justice Emeka Nwite at the Federal High Court Abuja. As a result, Kyari’s release is delayed until the resolution of the bail application in the sister case.

