Court grants Portable bail

Nigerian hip hop artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Ifo, Ogun State.

Portable faced charges of assault and theft of musical equipment brought by the Ogun State Police Command.

The presiding Magistrate granted Portable bail of N300,000 with two sureties from his immediate family. He must fulfill the bail condition before leaving the court premises.

Portable’s arrest came after he declined invitations from authorities. He had shared an Instagram live video claiming that some police personnel raided his bar at Sango Ota at the behest of a cyber fraudster.

His video sparked outrage online, prompting the police to invite him to their office. However, Portable refused to show up after the 72-hour ultimatum given to him.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, announced that Portable has more than six charges to attend to, apart from resisting arrest and injuring a policeman.

“He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Ota, who filed a petition to CP Ogun,” Adejobi tweeted.

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him. So, there is no sentiment in law, let him appear in court, and allow the judge to listen to the charges against him. He has no constitutional immunity anyway.”

The singer referred to himself as a “federal government liability” and claimed his arrest was unwarranted, stating that he makes his money legitimately.

The 29-year-old artist is known for his hit song “Zazu Zeh” and has a significant following in Nigeria.

