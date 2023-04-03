Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe converts to Islam and changes name

The Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has changed her name and revealed that she has converted to Islam.

Kazeem Adeoti, the actress’s spouse, held a Ramadan lecture and special prayer where she shared her new religion.

“Inshallah my new name is Hajiya Minnah Mercy Adeoti,” she said.

Mercy publicly introduced Kazeem as her spouse in January 2022.

The actress gained notoriety after Kazeem’s first wife accused her of stealing her husband.

However, Kazeem justified his choice to wed a second wife.

He said polygamy is acceptable in Islam so long as the spouse provides adequately for his multiple women and treats them with respect.

He went on to say that his first wife had moved indefinitely to the United States, leaving him with no option.

“It is understandable that my first wife is unhappy about getting a second wife but she gave me no choice when she relocated permanently to the US,” he had said.

“I’m a Muslim and Islam permits me to marry more than one wife as long as I take care of them and I don’t maltreat them.

“I can stand before God and man that as a man, I have done my best not to maltreat them.”

