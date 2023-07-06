Skiibii Sets the Record Straight on Faking His Death in 2015

Skiibii, the Nigerian singer, finally addresses the infamous incident surrounding the rumors of his death back in 2015. The controversy erupted when pictures of the singer lying on the floor, appearing lifeless, went viral on social media. Despite the tributes pouring in from celebrities like Davido and Wizkid, Skiibii later emerged alive, leaving fans and music lovers divided.

In a recent interview, the now 31-year-old artist shed light on the incident, vehemently denying any intentional act to gain popularity through a staged death. Instead, he revealed that he was battling a health condition that frequently caused him to lose consciousness.

Skiibii candidly shared his experience, saying, “At that time, I had that issue for real, I black out normally. So that happened to me like twice, on the plane to South Africa, I went to the bathroom, and on my way back, I just fell down.” He further explained how similar incidents occurred in Kcee’s house and while leaving his brother’s place in Surulere.

The aftermath of the incident was nothing short of chaotic. Skiibii recounted the overwhelming reactions, with people rushing to conclusions and spreading the news of his demise. The singer faced backlash, with accusations of fabricating his own death to gain attention. Amidst the frenzy, Skiibii maintained his silence and sought medical treatment in the United States.

Reflecting on the support he received from fellow artists, Skiibii emotionally recalled Wizkid’s tribute, expressing a desire for his happiness. However, behind the scenes, the artist was grappling with real-life challenges, while simultaneously dealing with the harsh judgments of the public.

Though deeply affected by the ordeal, Skiibii decided to distance himself from the controversy and let people believe what they wanted. He chose to focus on his music career and personal growth, refusing to let the past define him.