Skiibii Sets the Record Straight on Faking His Death in 2015

Skiibii, the Nigerian singer, finally addresses the infamous incident surrounding the rumors of his death back in 2015. The controversy erupted when pictures of the singer lying on the floor, appearing lifeless, went viral on social media. Despite the tributes pouring in from celebrities like Davido and Wizkid, Skiibii later emerged alive, leaving fans and music lovers divided.

In a recent interview, the now 31-year-old artist shed light on the incident, vehemently denying any intentional act to gain popularity through a staged death. Instead, he revealed that he was battling a health condition that frequently caused him to lose consciousness.

Skiibii candidly shared his experience, saying, “At that time, I had that issue for real, I black out normally. So that happened to me like twice, on the plane to South Africa, I went to the bathroom, and on my way back, I just fell down.” He further explained how similar incidents occurred in Kcee’s house and while leaving his brother’s place in Surulere.

The aftermath of the incident was nothing short of chaotic. Skiibii recounted the overwhelming reactions, with people rushing to conclusions and spreading the news of his demise. The singer faced backlash, with accusations of fabricating his own death to gain attention. Amidst the frenzy, Skiibii maintained his silence and sought medical treatment in the United States.

Reflecting on the support he received from fellow artists, Skiibii emotionally recalled Wizkid’s tribute, expressing a desire for his happiness. However, behind the scenes, the artist was grappling with real-life challenges, while simultaneously dealing with the harsh judgments of the public.

Though deeply affected by the ordeal, Skiibii decided to distance himself from the controversy and let people believe what they wanted. He chose to focus on his music career and personal growth, refusing to let the past define him.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 5, 2023

‘I’m a Leading Man’ – Tayo Faniran Talks on Conditions for Accepting Movie Roles

When it comes to the world of acting, every role is an opportunity for an artist to leave a mark ...

YNaija July 4, 2023

The Media Blog: From Cleaner to Celebrity – The Unbelievable Journey of Ola of Lagos

In the world of luxury cars and property reviews, one name stands out: Ola of Lagos, whose captivating rise from ...

YNaija May 15, 2023

The Media Blog: Hilda Baci’s World Record Sheds Light on How Brands Ignore Rising Stars for Already-Made Pop Culture Icons

The culinary world is abuzz with anticipation as the Guinness World Records carefully examines the evidence surrounding Hilda Baci’s remarkable ...

YNaija May 15, 2023

The Media Blog: Rufai Oseni Urges Politicians to Take Cue from Hilda Baci’s Unifying Success

Arise TV presenter Rufai Oseni, known for his straight-shooting commentary, couldn’t contain his excitement and admiration as he shared his ...

YNaija May 10, 2023

I Am Still on the Davido’s N20M Case, It Is Now My Business – Daniel Regha

When it comes to holding someone accountable, Daniel Regha doesn’t back down. In a recent interview on the Tegan Show, ...

YNaija May 5, 2023

Why Does Everyone Love Content Creator Kie Kie?

Nigerian skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori aka Kiekie is one of the most loved celebrities in Nigeria and for good reason. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail