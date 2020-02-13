See how Davido, Sauti Sol, Bebe Cool and more spent Guinness Football Night with Rio Ferdinand

Friday 31st January 2020; Football icon and Guinness Ambassador, Rio Ferdinand, threw football fans into a frenzy when he flew into Nigeria for the spectacular Guinness Night Football event.

The Pan African tournament finale saw players from Cameroon, Uganda, and Kenya enjoy a sensational night of friendly rivalry in Lagos, hosted by Rio.

The ultramodern Legend Hotel Private Jet Hangar was venue to the unforgettable extravaganza, booming with vibrant expressions and diverse football-themed elements – from monkey post to foot snooker.

Guests were also treated to a Guinness inspired fashion showcase by urban designer – Drik; an intriguing movie showing at the cinema courtesy of Filmhouse; face painting and henna, while turntable maestro, DJ Neptune shuffled itchy footsteps to the sound of music.

Highlights of the evening included a 5-a-side match final refereed by Rio. The friendly faceoff featured celebrity artists Davido, Sauti Sol, Salatiel, and Bebe Cool, all fully kitted.

Manchester United icon, Rio Ferdinand, engaged fans in rounds of 2-touch football, giving them a lifetime opportunity to play side by side with a world-class professional of global renown.

Davido closed the evening with an energy-packed performance of crowd favourites, sending fans of Guinness Night Football off with memories of an awesome Pan African finale.

Guinness Night Football, the bold and unconventional football extravaganza, will be back to thrill Nigerian football fans in 2020/2021. To purchase Guinness merchandise, visit https://www.thedrikshop.com/product-category/drik-collaboration/drik-x-guinness-collaboration/

Follow #GuinnessNightFootball #JoinTheVibe #ForTheLoveOfFootball.

18+ … Drink Responsibly.

See pictures below:

 

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor February 13, 2020

Come party with the book gang at the Lagos Bookhouse Party

The Lagos Bookhouse Party blends music, games, dance and other fun activities to make the ultimate book weekend. From Thursday ...

Sponsor February 10, 2020

Wigwe delighted about marathon success, increased competitiveness of athletes

The headline sponsors of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Access Bank Plc. have expressed delight over the success of ...

Sponsor February 10, 2020

Access Bank, others sensitize thousands at Lagos Marathon

As part of its continued effort to create awareness on the spread of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other ...

Sponsor February 10, 2020

NdaniTV’s Skinny Girl in Transit is back for a 6th season!

NdaniTV has confirmed that everyone’s favorite show, Skinny Girl in Transit will in fact be back for a 6th season! ...

Sponsor February 10, 2020

Will a Nigerian be the next Jeff Bezos?

When you hear the name Bezos, usually the image that flashes through your mind is the Dollar sign. Money! And ...

Sponsor February 9, 2020

The Leadership Culture-  A critical high-growth determinant for organisations who want to succeed in 2020

You may like Google. You may love Facebook. You may desire to build a company of phenomenal growth trajectories as ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail