See how Davido, Sauti Sol, Bebe Cool and more spent Guinness Football Night with Rio Ferdinand

Friday 31st January 2020; Football icon and Guinness Ambassador, Rio Ferdinand, threw football fans into a frenzy when he flew into Nigeria for the spectacular Guinness Night Football event.

The Pan African tournament finale saw players from Cameroon, Uganda, and Kenya enjoy a sensational night of friendly rivalry in Lagos, hosted by Rio.

The ultramodern Legend Hotel Private Jet Hangar was venue to the unforgettable extravaganza, booming with vibrant expressions and diverse football-themed elements – from monkey post to foot snooker.

Guests were also treated to a Guinness inspired fashion showcase by urban designer – Drik; an intriguing movie showing at the cinema courtesy of Filmhouse; face painting and henna, while turntable maestro, DJ Neptune shuffled itchy footsteps to the sound of music.

Highlights of the evening included a 5-a-side match final refereed by Rio. The friendly faceoff featured celebrity artists Davido, Sauti Sol, Salatiel, and Bebe Cool, all fully kitted.

Manchester United icon, Rio Ferdinand, engaged fans in rounds of 2-touch football, giving them a lifetime opportunity to play side by side with a world-class professional of global renown.

Davido closed the evening with an energy-packed performance of crowd favourites, sending fans of Guinness Night Football off with memories of an awesome Pan African finale.

Guinness Night Football, the bold and unconventional football extravaganza, will be back to thrill Nigerian football fans in 2020/2021. To purchase Guinness merchandise, visit https://www.thedrikshop.com/product-category/drik-collaboration/drik-x-guinness-collaboration/

Follow #GuinnessNightFootball #JoinTheVibe #ForTheLoveOfFootball.

18+ … Drink Responsibly.

See pictures below: