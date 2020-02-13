Come party with the book gang at the Lagos Bookhouse Party

The Lagos Bookhouse Party blends music, games, dance and other fun activities to make the ultimate book weekend.

From Thursday 13th to Saturday 15th February, The Lagos Bookhouse Party will be hosting hundreds of book lovers and fun lovers to a weekend of literary beauty. The event, organized by Bookhouse Nigeria will have authors and book lovers as well as Lagos party goers take part in games, dance, karaoke, book signing, book conversations and other activities.

The event will take place at the ATG House, 2a, Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Each attendee would have the opportunity to pick a book of their choice at the registration point and then go ahead to have it autographed by the author.

In the course of the three days there will be dance competitions, book reading, Salsa session, spoken word, book pitches, etc.

According to Ray Anyasi, Founder and President of Bookhouse Nigeria, the aim is to get fun loving and trendy Lagosians to meet and have fun with authors with awesome books so that more and more of them are open to buying and reading books. It will also help the authors grow their fan base and talk about their books in a social and friendly environment as opposed to the serious and formal ambience of regular book events.

Upcoming authors working on their books will also have opportunities to pitch their works to publishers and international literary agents during the book pitch sessions.

The Lagos Bookhouse Party will close on Saturday evening with the Bookhouse Prize Dinner where prizes will be given to authors published in Nigeria with excellent stories.

The Lagos Bookhouse Party is proudly sponsored by FiCool app, Ynaija, iLech, and McOlivia Event amongst other.

Tickets and more details can be found on www.bookhouse.com.ng

For further enquiries call 08131978457 or email [email protected]