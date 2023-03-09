Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Pius Akubo, declines to represent Tinubu in court

Pius Akubo, a distinguished Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has reportedly declined the invitation to join the legal team that will represent President-elect Bola Tinubu in court. The All Progressive Congress (APC) had assembled a group of renowned senior advocates in the country to defend the party and its candidate in the wake of the controversy surrounding Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

However, Akubo has made it clear through a press statement that he was not informed of his appointment to the legal team. As a result, he has refused to be part of the team that will defend Tinubu in court.

The statement reads, “In the last twenty-four (24) hours or so, the social media space has been agog with a trending unsigned letter in respect of appointment of Presidential Election Petition Legal Team by All Progressives Congress (APC) wherein my name is listed as number 10.

“With all due respect, I wish to state that I had no prior knowledge of the said appointment. As a matter of fact, I have not received any official communication on the subject matter hitherto. Suffice it to say that I was taken by surprise to hear of the said appointment vide social media.”

Mr. Akubo stated that he could not support the ex-governor of Lagos for personal reasons, even if such thoughts were being entertained.

“In the circumstance and for personal reasons, I hereby decline the said appointment,” he added.