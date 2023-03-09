Train accident claims six lives, blood donors urgently needed

Six fatalities have been confirmed in the collision between a train and a Lagos state staff bus.

The tragedy occurred between Shogunle and Ikeja on Thursday morning when a staff vehicle strayed onto the rail track and was struck by an oncoming train.

Read also: Lagos Govt Staff Bus crushed by train, several injured

Many injured passengers were sent to the trauma center at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after the accident.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu told reporters at LASUTH that four of the victims were declared deceased at the hospital.

The governor stated that blood donors are required for the casualties and appealed on the inhabitants of Lagos to assist them.

According to reports, two persons perished at the accident scene.

Fidet Okhiria, managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), has said that the driver is responsible for the accident.

“According to the information I gathered at the scene of the incident, they said many cars stopped when they got to the level crossing while the Lagos State Staff Bus driver continued moving, which I don’t know why,” the NRC boss said.

“Maybe the driver thought he could pass before the train got nearer to him. He could not pass, and then the train crushed the bus; that is what we gathered.

“The train was coming from Ijoko to Iddo.”

