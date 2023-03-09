Actress and entrepreneur Iyabo Ojo has endorsed Labour Party candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for governor of Lagos in the 2019 election.

The actress sent out a statement on her various social media accounts where she expressed her faith in Rhodes-ability Vivour’s to make Lagos a better place.

The actress hailed Rhodes-Vivour as ‘Son of the Soil, Omo Eko Gangan,’ in her statement

Rhodes-candidacy Vivour’s to become the next governor of Lagos has been picking up steam as of late. His platform includes expanding access to quality education and healthcare, modernizing the state’s transportation system, and encouraging the growth of startup businesses and the development of new jobs.

In her statement, Ojo urged Lagosians to support whoever they want, saying, “Please vote and support your own choice in peace. Let the best man win; a better Lagos is what we pray for; no fight, no hate.”

The gubernatorial elections are slated for March 18, 2023, and with Iyabo Ojo’s endorsement, some believe the candidate’s chances of becoming the next governor of Lagos have improved significantly, while others have criticized the actress for endorsing the candidate on the basis of her emotions.