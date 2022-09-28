Social media influencer Pamilerin Adegoke and his heartthrob Motunrayo Fagbuyi are now legally hitched

Social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke, and his heartthrob, Moturanyo Fagbuyi are now legally married.

We cannot soon forget the wedding proposal that had the whole internet buzzing.

Pamilerin said he told his fiance about how they needed to do a luxury shoot for a brand and they planned it together as he also engaged his business partner.

Luring her to a yacht he had commissioned for the fake shoot, he had asked her if she wanted to feature in the content of the shoot to which she eagerly responded yes.

The influencer then contacted popular travel wallet VetiFLY and arranged for a helicopter with a banner saying “MOTURANYO, WILL YOU MARRY ME?” to fly over the yacht. In his released proposal video, while she waited for the shoot to begin, his fiancé became overwhelmed with emotions as she read the words.

Read Also: Twitter Influencer Pamilerin reportedly spends a whooping N3.5 million on proposal Helicopter

Shortly after, the two lovebirds held the first leg of their marriage rites after being engaged on July 1st.

Taking to his Twitter page, Pamilerin shared a short clip of the marriage procession.

Now the couple is legally hitched after a court wedding at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi.

