Ayra Starr collaborates with Kelly Rowland on Bloody Samaritan remix

Ayra Starr, the first lady of Mavin Records, has returned with the official remix of her breakout track “Bloody Samaritan.”

This time, Ayra Starr, a prominent Nigerian artist, provides a remix of her ballad “Bloody Samaritan” that sounds more intriguing and is guaranteed to become very popular very soon.

The remix features American artist and former Destiny’s Child member, Kelly Rowland.

Ayra also recently released visuals for her recent single “Rush”.

Afro-Pop grooves and her alluring singing voice make “Rush” an infectious follow-up to her smash hit, “Bloody Samaritan.”

“Bloody Samaritan” (Remix) is Ayra Starr’s official sophomore release for the year, arriving ahead of the deluxe edition of her superb album “19 & Dangerous.”

Here are some Twitter reactions to Ayra’s latest release.

Ayra Starr lives up to her name!!!! A fucking STAR!!! — Sam-Rae🫶🏾 (@LoveSarae) September 27, 2022

Kelly ate! Those vocals were on point. Big ups Ayra Starr♥️🔥 — Goody is UNIQUE (@GoodyRae) September 27, 2022

Ayra Starr has the potential to become Nigeria’s #1 artist someday.



That’s how good she is. She has everything it takes. Every damn thing. — Ovie (@OvieO) September 27, 2022

I knew I was drifting to Ayra Starr’s music for a reason — SeaWitch🧜🏽‍♂️ (@didara0) September 28, 2022

Ayra Starr is gonna take the world by storm. ✨🎆✨ — Helen Folasade Adu (@zahyonofficial) September 27, 2022