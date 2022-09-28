Ayra Starr collaborates with Kelly Rowland on Bloody Samaritan remix

Ayra Starr, the first lady of Mavin Records, has returned with the official remix of her breakout track “Bloody Samaritan.”

This time, Ayra Starr, a prominent Nigerian artist, provides a remix of her ballad “Bloody Samaritan” that sounds more intriguing and is guaranteed to become very popular very soon.

The remix features American artist and former Destiny’s Child member, Kelly Rowland.

Ayra also recently released visuals for her recent single “Rush”.

Afro-Pop grooves and her alluring singing voice make “Rush” an infectious follow-up to her smash hit, “Bloody Samaritan.”

“Bloody Samaritan” (Remix) is Ayra Starr’s official sophomore release for the year, arriving ahead of the deluxe edition of her superb album “19 & Dangerous.”

Here are some Twitter reactions to Ayra’s latest release.

