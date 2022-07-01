Twitter Influencer Pamilerin reportedly spends a whooping N3.5 million on proposal Helicopter

Popular social media influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke is off the market.

Pamilerin took to social media to announce his engagement to long time girlfriend Motunrayo Fagbuyi.

The social media influencer definitely pulled out all the stops in his very impressive proposal.

On his Twitter page, he narrated how the beginning of his proposal started with convincing Motunrayo Fagbuyi to work on a luxury shoot project with him. Luring her to a yacht he had commissioned for a fake shoot, he had asked her if she wanted to feature in the content of the shoot with which she eagerly responded yes to.

Remember that on valentine’s day this year, Pamilerin rented a billboard to express his love for his now fiancé. He further stated in his tweet that after consultation with his business partner, who eventually planned the proposal, he knew he had to up his game, to make this special moment count.

The influencer then contacted popular travel wallet VetiFLY and arranged for a helicopter with a banner saying “MOTURANYO, WILL YOU MARRY ME?” to fly over the yacht. In his released proposal video, while she waited for the shoot to begin, his fiancé became overwhelmed with emotions as she read the words.

This heartfelt display of love, albeit very sweet, did not come cheap at all. According to our sources, Pamilerin paid a whopping sum of 3.5 million naira for the helicopter.

VetiFLY Payment Receipt

We would think that this would be the climax to the entire proposal but the social media influencer was not done.

Motunrayo was again surprised when popular Nigerian musician, Timi Dakolo showed up singing ‘You’re the Still the one’ by Shania Twain, at a private dinner party for the newly engaged couple and their well wishers.

The social media influencer and his wife-to-be were all smiles as they celebrated with their friends and family and are with no doubt looking forward to a happy ever after.