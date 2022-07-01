More Nigerians can now register as INEC officially extends voter registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed its electoral officers to continue with its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) nationwide.

It officially announced the extension on Friday after deliberations on some concerns around the exercise, among other emerging issues ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The commission, in its latest statement signed by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, did not stipulate when the exercise will officially end.

“The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) will continue nationwide, and all the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Electoral Officers have been directed to continue with the exercise pending further directives from the Commission.

“The Commission has consistently reiterated its resolve to continue to provide electoral services to the Nigerian people and register all eligible Nigerians that are interested in registering. The Commission has yet again deployed additional machines to areas of pressure and will continue to serve the people of Nigeria,” Okoye said.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, first hinted about the extension on Saturday at the Youth Vote Count concert in Abuja.

“The youth want to know when the registration will end. I want to assure you on behalf of the commission that the registration won’t end on June 30. For as long as we have you people trying to register, we will continue to register you,” Yakubu declared at the main bowl of Old Parade Ground.

He said not less than 14,000 persons have also been registered at the concert venue since it became opened to registrants on June 20.

Similar figures, largely made up of the youth, were also recorded at the first leg of the concert in Lagos a couple of weeks back.

“In the last five days, we have registered over 14,000 Nigerians in this place alone. We have about 50 voter registration machines. For as long as you people have been trying to register to obtain your PVC, we will continue to register you and we will continue to make sure that you get your PVC,” the INEC chairman said.