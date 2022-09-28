Obi-dients’ march at Lekki Toll Gate halted by court order

On Wednesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State ordered the Labour Party and its supporters not to assemble at the Lekki Toll Gate for a scheduled demonstration for the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obi supporters planned the “ObiDatti23 Forward Ever Rally” for October 1, 2022, in Lagos.

In opposition to the original intention to converge at the Toll-Gate, the court decided that LP supporters may travel past the facility during their rally, but must not assemble there.

The ruling was issued by Justice Daniel Osiagor, who also asked the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to guarantee compliance.

He issued the order while ruling on a Motion for Injunction filed by 10 plaintiffs, including nine lawyers, who want the court to stop the LP, its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, one Julius Abure, and their supporters from conducting the rally.

