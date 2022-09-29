FG declares October 3 as public holiday; 2023 elections: Obasanjo tells religious leaders that 2023 may make or break Nigeria | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG declares October 3 as public holiday

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn‘t miss:

FG declares October 3 as public holiday

Monday, October 3 has been designated a federal holiday to commemorate the nation’s 62nd Independence Day.

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of the interior, made the declaration in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Dr. Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary of the ministry.

Aregbesola congratulated Nigerians on the celebration and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the nation’s problems and putting a smile on Nigerians’ faces.

“The world is going through dire economic and security challenges which have also affected our nation.

“However, I’m assuring us all that the government will not abandon the people, but will continue to confront all these challenges with all the might at its disposal until respite comes our way,” he added.

Aregbesola reiterated the eminent position of Nigeria in the comity of nations and the greatness ahead of the country “if we work hard as a people”.

“A country of over 200 million people whose natural talents, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are,” he said.

Aregbesola also admonished Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the challenges facing the nation and the role they can play in addressing them.

2023 elections: Obasanjo tells religious leaders that 2023 may make or break Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said the 2023 elections might make or break the nation.

Obasanjo also told leaders of the various religions in Nigeria not to allow politicians to wreck Nigeria, saying the entire country would regret it if such is allowed.

Obasanjo stated this when the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, visited him at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a statement Wednesday by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo pleaded that politicians should be made more responsible by religious leaders.

“If you stand on the truth, you stand for justice and equity, it is then the politicians will not be able to mess us around,” Obasanjo said, adding that “if we do not watch it, the politicians will wreck this country and we’ll all regret it.”

The former President wondered if there is anywhere else the nation can look for salvation, if not from God through the religious leaders.

Obasanjo described as a mistake of the past, especially in Christendom, claims that ‘politics is not for the righteous’.

“Now, if we take the righteous away from politics, and we leave politics to the unrighteous, the unrighteous will smear the righteous with the unrighteousness that they will carry into politics,” he said.

Obasanjo said the failure to be careful with the 2023 elections may break Nigeria.

“And in the next election, if we do not watch it, it may make or break Nigeria. And I pray that it will make Nigeria,” Obasanjo was quoted as saying.

ASUU Strike: Allow our children return to school – Uzodinma begs

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has made a passionate appeal to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to allow students to go back to school.

The Governor made the appeal, Wednesday, when he received in the audience members of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), who paid a working visit to him at Government House Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma, who appealed specifically to the FUTO branch of ASUU to “allow students studying in the university to go back to school,” urged all parties in the ASUU/FG saga to sheathe their swords and allow the sleeping dog lie.

What the leaders of Nigeria owe our future generation is to ensure that they are given the opportunity to acquire knowledge and be better citizens in the future.”

While acknowledging that education is an expensive project to acquire, Uzodinma said, “When the foundation is laid and infrastructure like that of FUTO is put on the ground as a platform, it is the civic responsibility of the leaders to support the institution to maximize its objective.”

He expressed delight at receiving the Governing Council of FUTO, led by the Pro-Chancellor and the Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado.

The Governor said that “education is the key ingredient for national development, so it is the responsibility of leaders in the country to resolve issues and controversies that tend to impede the academic progress of their youth.”

On the controversies surrounding land allocation in FUTO, the governor noted that he has gone the extra mile to investigate the problems and related matters, noting that he believes the problems can be resolved amicably.

He, therefore, appealed to both the natives and the visitors to the school, the management, staff, and students to see the need for the school to operate in a peaceful environment by creating a win-win situation for all interested parties. “This will allow the FUTO community to enjoy the adorable Imo hospitality.”

Governor Uzodimma highlighted the unwarranted traffic that crisscrosses the university premises and expressed the need for it to be stopped.

He then challenged the FUTO Governing Council to “think out of the box and see the university as a business school that will be able to fund itself and even make a profit, so that the reliance on federal allocation or subsidy will be far reduced.”

EFCC arrest brothers, 24 others for internet fraud in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained two siblings for alleged fraud: Lateef Afeez Abiodun and Lateef Abdullahi Olalekan.

The EFCC’s Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren, revealed the operation in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspects were apprehended in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo, along with twenty-four others suspected of internet-based fraud.

They were apprehended in the Apete region after the commission received actionable intelligence.

Others are Awotunde Joseph Sunday, Ojekunle Ifakorede Apesinola, Oladepo Kayode Samuel, Emmanuel Michael Blessing, Shittu Hassan Taiwo, Olubanji Michael Remilekan, and Bakari Ibrahim Oluwatosin.

Ahmad Sodiq Adekola, Joshua Sowemimo, Adeleke Adegoke Yusuf and Ahmad Ridwan Adeniyi, Lawal Ayomide Alani, Olayiwola David Olateju, Quincy Okonma, Omotayo Bright Happiness, Okunlaja Joshua Opeyemi.

Olasantan Adewola Seyifunmi, John Uroko Amuta, Olaoye Ifasola Ifasegun, Ayomide Adeleke Olamilekan, Nafiu Hassan Ayomide, Shittu Toheeb Ife, Kehinde Abiodun, and Ibikunle Lolade Tanimola.

Uwujaren noted that a vehicle, laptops, and other phone brands were recovered at the time of the arrest.

As soon as investigations are complete, the suspects will be charged in court.

FG begs ex-military officers protesting unpaid allowance

The federal government has appealed to military veterans protesting unpaid Security Debarment Allowance for more time.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defense, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana addressed the former military officers on Tuesday in Abuja.

The official debunked the allegation that the funds had been released but payment was delayed by the ministry.

“Being the Accounting Officer of the Ministry, I am urging you to give peace a chance and go home. We will get back to you as soon as possible”, he promised.

Kana assured the protesters that the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) was concerned about their plight.

The permanent secretary assuaged their fear over fresh verification exercise before payment, adding that the existing database of all veterans will be used.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor commended Abubakar Kana for resolving the impasse and thanked the protesters for their peaceful conduct.

The veterans’ spokesperson, Biodun Albert attributed the misinformation and insinuations to the communication gap between them and the authorities.

The retired personnel agreed to go back home and cleared the barricade they erected at the entrance of the Defence Headquarters (Ship House).