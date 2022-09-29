Singer Fave and skilled producer Damie get awards for their number-one single “Baby Riddim”

Nigeria’s most popular music chart, TurnTable Charts, has given plaques to fast-rising Afrobeats star Fave and talented producer Damie for having Nigeria’s most popular song.

On December 20, 2021, Fave’s hit single “Baby Riddim” peaked at number one on the charts. The single reached number one after achieving strong streaming figures and a successful run on radio and television.

ICYMI: @faveszn’s “Baby Riddim” became the second solo entry by a lead female artiste to reach No. 1 in 🇳🇬 on the TurnTable Top 50 💫



“Baby Riddim” joins Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” which also topped the chart for a week in 2021



See chart here https://t.co/UsSXuK6SKa pic.twitter.com/BHQwOKVWzQ — TurnTable Charts (@TurntableCharts) December 26, 2021

Damie, a renowned producer, gave the song a Dancehall bounce and Afrobeats components, which coupled with Fave’s immaculate delivery, created a compelling song.

For Damilola Temitope Adeyemi, also known as Damie, making the number one song in Nigeria is a big deal and a clear sign of his talent. Damie began making music while he was still in high school. He went on to work with talented artists like BNXN aka Buju, Show Dem Camp, Fave, Khaid, Fasina, and more.

In 2021, he made the hit song “Baby Riddim” for Fave. Since then, his songs have been played more than 110 million times on all platforms.