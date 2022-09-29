2023 Elections: Tinubu absent as Obi, Atiku, other presidential candidates sign peace accord

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was absent on Thursday when other presidential candidates signed a peace accord ahead of the 2023 elections.

Kashim Shettima, Tinubu’s running mate, attended the ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja on his behalf.

Atiku Abubakar, representing the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, representing the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, representing the New Nigeria Peoples Party, were all present.

Earlier reports said that the APC candidate was in London, the United Kingdom.

The peace accord was organized by the National Peace Committee and headed by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.