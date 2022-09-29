2023 Elections: Tinubu absent as Obi, Atiku, other presidential candidates sign peace accord

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was absent on Thursday when other presidential candidates signed a peace accord ahead of the 2023 elections.

Kashim Shettima, Tinubu’s running mate, attended the ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja on his behalf.

Atiku Abubakar, representing the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, representing the Labour Party, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, representing the New Nigeria Peoples Party, were all present.

Earlier reports said that the APC candidate was in London, the United Kingdom.

The peace accord was organized by the National Peace Committee and headed by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 28, 2022

Obi-dients’ march at Lekki Toll Gate halted by court order

On Wednesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State ordered the Labour Party and its supporters not to assemble ...

YNaija September 26, 2022

National grid collapses again; Lagos and others in total blackout

The national grid has once again collapsed, resulting in blackouts in certain areas of the country. This is the seventh ...

YNaija September 24, 2022

Police arrest 84-year-old pedophile in Ogun for defiling 8-year-old girl

Stephen Jack, who is 84 years old, was arrested by police in Ogun for engaging in sexual relations with a ...

YNaija September 22, 2022

First Bank announces suspension of international transactions on naira cards

First Bank of Nigeria has declared that beginning September 30, its naira cards will no longer be accepted for international ...

YNaija September 21, 2022

Court orders ASUU to call off strike

The Nigerian National Industrial Court (NICN) has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end its statewide strike. ...

YNaija September 21, 2022

MC Oluomo denies mandating N500 Tinubu stickers on Lagos tricycles

Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has said that ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail