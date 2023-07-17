Peter Obi Tells Supporters Not to Celebrate His Birthday, Asks Funds Be Channeled to ‘Those in Need’

In a steadfast display of commitment to the nation’s plight, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has once again affirmed his decision to forgo birthday celebrations. This enduring stance, maintained over the past two decades, is a testament to Obi’s unwavering dedication.

In a heartfelt statement shared on his official Twitter account on Monday, Obi disclosed that he will be turning 62 on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023. Despite persistent pleas from his ardent supporters, including members of the Obidient Family and Labour Party, to commemorate the occasion, he graciously redirected their attention to more pressing matters.

Rather than receiving gifts in his honor, Obi encouraged his well-wishers to channel their generosity towards worthy causes such as hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the disabled and elderly. By making selfless donations, he underscored the significance of uplifting and supporting society’s most vulnerable and marginalized individuals.

While acknowledging the myriad challenges that currently plague Nigeria, Obi remained resolute in his belief that a functional and prosperous nation is still within reach. With an unwavering spirit, he urged fellow citizens to hold on to hope and never abandon their aspirations for a brighter future.