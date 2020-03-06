South Africa confirm’s first case of Coronavirus, NCDC confirms 11 new Lassa fever deaths in Nigeria | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Court sets aside ruling suspending Oshimhole as APC chairman

A judgement passed by the Federal High Court in Abuja which suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been set aside by a Federal High Court which sat in Kano on Thursday March 5.

Though it is unclear if the court has the jurisdiction to set aside the previous ruling, it was however gathered that Justice Lewis Allagoa who gave the judgement ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for Oshiomhole to resume in his office.

South Africa confirm’s first case of Coronavirus

The first case of coronavirus in South Africa has been confirmed. On Thursday, the country’s Health Minister, Dr. Zweli Mkhize disclosed in a statement that a 38-year-old man tested positive for the (COVID-19) virus in KwaZulu-Natal after visiting Italy with his wife. He said the man returned home on 1 March and was isolated due to the symptoms he was showing when he went for check up.

NCDC confirms 11 new Lassa fever deaths in Nigeria

11 new deaths have been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the recent Lassa fever outbreak ravaging most states in the country. The development brings the total number of death recorded to 132. In its report for week 9, NCDC revealed that out of a total of 421 suspected cases, 85 were confirmed and 11 deaths reported from 30 local governments in nine states.

Senate approves Buhari’s $22.7bn loan request

The Senate on Thursday approved the $22.7bn external borrowing plan of the federal government after an emergency closed-door session. Buhari had requested for the loan to fund critical infrastructure projects under the 2016 – 2018 External Borrowing Plan.

18 suspected cases of Coronavirus identified in Nigeria – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that a total of 18 suspected cases of coronavirus have been identified so far in Nigeria.

In its fifth national situation report on the virus, the NCDC revealed that there is no new confirmed case of coronavirus in Nigeria. The 18 people identified by the NCDC in Lagos, Ogun, Kano and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as suspected cases, are the latest figure as of March 4, 2020.