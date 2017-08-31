Strike: FG has not invited me to any meeting – ASUU President

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Biodun Ogunyemi on Wednesday said he has not been invited to any meeting by the Federal Government.

He said only a response to its August 28 letter where the union listed its demands has been received.

“Yes, they (government) have responded to our letter and we are discussing with them. We will discuss their offer with our members and then get back to them,” he said.

When asked if the union had a meeting with government officials on Wednesday, Ogunyemi said, “No, I have not been invited to any meeting, we have only received a response to our letter.”

ASUU had, on Tuesday, boycotted a scheduled meeting with a Federal Government delegation in Abuja.