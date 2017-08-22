Supporters disappointed with Trump’s turn on Afghanistan

A varying conviction from supporters has trailed President Trump’s unveiling of his plan for Afghanistan after seven months of deliberation in a Monday evening address at Fort Myer, in Virginia.

The Afghan strategy

Notable in the strategy are five “core pillars” which will guarantee the approach, they include: getting rid of any timelines for how long U.S. troops would remain in Afghanistan; using all elements of power, including diplomatic and economic; getting tougher on Pakistan to help the Afghan government in the fight; getting India to help more with economic development; and finally, expanding authorities for U.S. forces to fight terrorists.

In the same vein, while doling out the plans, the President declined to give a specific number of additional troops nor get into deep details, though he maintained it was up to the people of Afghanistan to “take ownership of their future” and to “achieve an everlasting peace,” but did not say how that would happen.

“We are not nation-building again, we are killing terrorists,” he asserted.

He also stressed, “We will not announce our plans for further military activities. Conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables, will guide our strategy from now on. America’s enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out. I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will”.

The supporters disappointment…

The speech which was a review of Trump’s initial convictions was a disappointment to many who had supported his calls during the campaign to end expensive foreign intervention and nation-building.

During the road to the white house, Trump acknowledged the frustration that Americans felt after 16 years of war without an end in sight.

He had said “The American people are weary of war without victory. Nowhere is this more evident than Afghanistan the longest war in American history, 17 years. I share the American people’s frustration over a foreign policy that has spent too much time, energy, money and most importantly, lives,” he said.

His defense

Upon getting to the helm and evaluating issues with a more careful perspective, Trump realized things are different when calling the shots.

The President said, despite his “original instinct” to pull out, “decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office, in other words when you are president of the United States.”He stressed further, after studying the Afghanistan in “great detail and from every conceivable angle,” I do not want to repeat the mistake of the previous administration in Iraq and pull out too early, leaving a vacuum for terrorists to fill.“We cannot repeat in Afghanistan the mistake our leaders made in Iraq, we must address reality.” – he added.