‘Temptation to Cheat Unavoidable’ – Speed Darlington Reveals Why Men Are Not Meant to Be with One Woman

In a recent interview, Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington expressed his belief that men are not meant to marry only one wife due to the inherent temptation to cheat. The artist, known for his controversial views, argued that the idea of monogamy being a divine arrangement is unfounded.

Darlington further expressed his hope that his future partner would be open to the concept of polygamy, stating that such an arrangement would eliminate the risk of infidelity. According to him, the temptation to stray is much greater when confined to a single relationship, and polygamy provides a solution to this dilemma.

The rapper challenged the notion that humans are naturally monogamous, claiming that the belief stems from a sense of superiority over other animals. He highlighted the inventions and advancements made by humans as evidence of their perceived intellectual superiority, leading them to impose the principle of monogamy upon themselves.

Darlington also pointed out that historically, African and black cultures have not adhered to the concept of monogamy, suggesting that embracing polygamy would be a more natural and practical approach. He emphasized that this would prevent many women from being left without husbands.

Speed Darlington reveals why men cannot be with one woman



pic.twitter.com/zpuXWEnR0E — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) June 13, 2023

Known for his provocative opinions, Speed Darlington continues to spark debates with his unorthodox perspectives on various societal issues. His latest remarks on marriage and polygamy have once again generated significant attention and discussion.