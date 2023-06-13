Senator Godswill Akpabio Triumphs Over Abdulaziz Yari, Takes Helm as Senate President

In a tumultuous session at the red chamber, Senator Godswill Akpabio has been elected as the President of the 10th Senate. Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and a lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North West, emerged victorious after securing 63 votes, surpassing his opponent Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara State, who received 46 votes.

The announcement of the results was made by Sani Tambuwal, the clerk of the National Assembly, who revealed that a total of 107 senators cast their votes in the election. Akpabio, who was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position of the third most powerful figure in the country, faced a formidable challenge from Yari, who also belonged to the APC.

During the session, Ali Ndume of Borno nominated Akpabio for the position, with the nomination seconded by Adeola Olamilekan of Ogun. On the other hand, Elisha Abbo of Adamawa nominated Yari, with Jimoh Ibrahim seconding the nomination.

The election process was marked by intense debate and heightened tensions within the chamber. However, Akpabio emerged victorious, securing the majority of votes and cementing his position as the President of the 10th Senate.

The outcome of this election will have significant implications for the legislative agenda and political landscape of Nigeria. As Akpabio assumes his new role, he will be expected to lead the Senate with integrity, fairness, and a commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian people.

