Senator Jibrin Barau Emerges as Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly

In a significant development on Tuesday, Senator Jibrin Barau was elected as the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly. The nomination was made by Senator Dave Umahi, who presented a commendable citation for Senator Barau. Accepting the nomination, Senator Barau officially became the Deputy Senate President.

The Clerk of the Red Chamber called for any further nominations, but none were put forward. Consequently, Senator Jibrin Barau was declared as the Deputy Senate President unopposed. Following this declaration, Senator Barau took the oath of office and assumed his position as Deputy Senate President.

Prior to this, Senator Godswill Akpabio had emerged as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly, after a successful election where he defeated Senator Abdulaziz Yari. The former governor of Akwa Ibom State secured 63 votes, while Senator Yari garnered 46 votes.

Subsequently, Senator Akpabio was sworn in as the President of the Senate for the 10th National Assembly, succeeding Senator Ahmad Lawan, who is also a member of the 10th Senate. This marked a significant transition of power within the Senate leadership.

