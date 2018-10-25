The Abuja International Film Festival has now been scheduled to hold in November

One of the objectives of the Abuja International Film Festival is to offer a contemporary and liberal platform for filmmakers around the world to exhibit the excellence of the film art firm. Also, the aim is to contribute to the understanding and appreciation of cultures of different nations. The AIFF is usually held in October every year, but the organisers have announced a change in the festival schedule. The three-day event is now to be held in November.

The festival director Temitope Duker made the announcement recently, “the 15th Abuja International Film Festival has been shifted from 29th – 30th October 2018 to 26th – 28th November 2018. Same venue and time. The shift is as a result of logistics reason and fine-tuning arrangements for a memorable 15th anniversary celebration of the festival. We regret the inconveniences this shift may cause. However, the college of screeners will release the list of nominees ahead of the award on Wednesday 24th at 6om GMT.” the statement reads.

Founded by filmmaker Fidelis Duker, the AIFF jury committee reserves the right to exclude films which are not in conformity with the aims of the festival, or which could offend the feelings and sensibilities of any participating country, or are likely to promote racial discrimination. In 2016, Judith Audu and Paul Apel Paul won awards for their movies Just Not Married and Conscripted respectively, and the festival had an acting masterclass facilitated by Richard Mofe Damijo, Lancelot Imasuen, Francis Duru and Segun Arinze. The 15th edition of AIFF will hold at the Silverbird Galleria, Abuja.