Entertainment Roundup: Ariana Grande says music “fixes everything”; Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ featuring Tiwa Savage streamed over 1.2m times already | More stories

Just as expected – at least we can say that was their intention even if they were ‘stewing’ each other.

Meanwhile, after the much talked about ‘Fever’ video Wizkid calls Tiwa his best friend.

Then Tiwa corroborates the best friendship narration:

IK Ogbonna’s wife continues the conversation on her rumoured separation from him

Sonia Lareina is, however, wearing a ring this time around.

She says… “You can choose between REACTING to people or situations or ACTING DELIBERATELY. Reaction is triggered and DETERMINED by external factors such as circumstances, others/their behaviour or opinions towards us, it’s an impulse, a need to respond in the way we were approached – often aggressively or negatively and it’s sort of a mechanism of defence. But before you REACT you need to ask yourself “Is this action reflecting my true nature and who I really am or wish to be?” Don’t allow anyone have a power over you. I choose to be in charge over my life so I ACT DELIBERATELY. Meaning, I want my actions to be a reflection of WHO I AM at any point in time, no matter what and no matter circumstances. What you say or think is who you are, how I respond is who I am. I love me some me especially when I stay true to myself. Life isn’t perfect but it’s SOOOOOO DAMN BEAUTIFUL and EXCITING and I wish you recover from whatever you are going through so you can as well realize the same before it passes you by because you were too busy feeding ill thoughts, bad wishes and rotten emotions instead filling your mind with gratitude and love. I’m a light baby, can’t you feel it.

Cardi B says she turned down a ‘7 figure’ offer to share photos of Kulture

The American rapper revealed she will be debuting photos of her daughter Kulture Kiari on her own terms.

Since the July 10 birth of their first child, the “Money” rapper and her husband Offset have only shown small glimpses of their newborn. “Me and my husband… We just don’t wanna show our baby right now,” the mother of one said Wednesday during an interview with Apple Music‘s Ebro Darden.

“I got offered seven figures [for baby pictures], but I’m just not ready yet,” Cardi added.

Ariana Grande says music fixes everything after calling off engagement with Pete Davidson

While talking to her fans via Twitter on Wednesday, the singer revealed that she was working on new music and getting ready to release U.S. tour dates.

“It fixes everythin [sic],” Grande tweeted after a fan commended her passion for music.

it fixes everythin