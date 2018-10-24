Today’s Noisemakers: Harley Quinn, Biola Kazeem, Johnson Aboyowa [The Wizkid-Tiwa Savage Fever stew edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Nigerian singer, Wizkid released the visuals for his song ‘Fever’ and he featured a rather interesting character, Tiwa Savage – the same person who has been said to be dating him.

This one is special to me! Made a movie with my Best friend..🌹🦅❤️🧡💜💚 …#Fever official Video https://t.co/7vPIB8PgNh — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 24, 2018

This video disturbed today’s Nigerian social media.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Harley Quinn

The way Tiwa Savage dey romance wizkid for fever video. Na so I tell you make you do me for assurance. their own na just rumor ooo but see how she do am well. Next time abeg grab my thing. You hear ? pic.twitter.com/T5z714QMoo — Harley Quinn Reine 👸🏽 (@HarleyQuinnng) October 24, 2018

What?!

Harley please give us back our data. Lol!

2. Kingsley

See what our life has turned to in Nigeria. Everybody is disturbing their self about Wizkid knacking Tiwa of Tiwa knacking WizKid and some of us don't even know when our next credit alert is coming. Don't go and work, be looking at WizKid. pic.twitter.com/UeSkeT4FFW — KINGSLEY™ (@kecofficial) October 24, 2018

Is it your disturbing?

But come to think of it, it’s true oo. Ordinary ‘singing’ what if they now release sex video?

The video did not even show as much as was shown in Spartacus.

3. Prince

Always expect this kind of comment.

Buhari: People are beginning to ask serious questions about our governance. Osinbanjo: This is what we are going to do, let's try to get wizkid and tiwa to prepare the stew while we go and prepare the lies. Buhari: okay okay, work on it. pic.twitter.com/iMqUGU8NMJ — KVNG (@PRINCE_VIIII) October 24, 2018

4. Biola Kazeem

See another anguu!

There is no downside for Tiwa with the Fever video. Only upsides. 1)Pop artistes must always pop or be forgotten.

2)Helps her de-age & remain connected to a much younger, easily distracted audiece.

3)Wizkid gatekeeps that audience & has given her VIP entry. Brilliant move. — Babanla (@biolakazeem) October 24, 2018

Deep stuff. Deep!

5. Johnson Aboyowa

Abeg abeg, did he take stew?

But someone might have an explanation:

So I "heard" today is drake's birthday which wizkid knows about, but baba decided he'll trend through out today. Is this a kinda revenge for drake not appearing in CLOSER video?

😂😂😂😂😂😂sense will not kill me! #stew #Fever #tiwasavage #wizkid #drake #birthdaytoday #starboy — Did they caught me? (@mrschokolate) October 24, 2018

6. Ola

Wizkid to smart, d guy see say people no dey feel the fever song, e give dem a video to talk about. Now Stew Everywhere pic.twitter.com/tGOF4dk2jR — Ola Cokers 🇳🇬 🇺🇸 (@olacurrency) October 24, 2018

Na real stew everywhere. Staining someone’s cloth with stewish romance.

But wait…

Las las, this Wizkid and Tiwa Stew go finish😅😅😅😅😅 — Wisdom Cyprian🇳🇬 (@ferarriwizzy) October 24, 2018

7. King Smurf

✨ Dear Bestie(s),

Take a look at WizKid and Tiwa's kind of Bestie Relationship. That's all I want and crave for, just lots of knacks and romance with no strings attached. Leave My Original Charger, earpiece and my face cap alone!!!

Thanks. pic.twitter.com/TI37jv6a8z — King Smurf 👑 (@Optimus_smurf) October 24, 2018

What?!

Oya give the phone to the owner.