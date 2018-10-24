Today’s Noisemakers: Harley Quinn, Biola Kazeem, Johnson Aboyowa [The Wizkid-Tiwa Savage Fever stew edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Nigerian singer, Wizkid released the visuals for his song ‘Fever’ and he featured a rather interesting character, Tiwa Savage – the same person who has been said to be dating him.

This video disturbed today’s Nigerian social media.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Harley Quinn

What?!

Harley please give us back our data. Lol!

2. Kingsley

Is it your disturbing?

But come to think of it, it’s true oo. Ordinary ‘singing’ what if they now release sex video?

The video did not even show as much as was shown in Spartacus.

3. Prince

Always expect this kind of comment.

4. Biola Kazeem

See another anguu!

Deep stuff. Deep!

5. Johnson Aboyowa

Abeg abeg, did he take stew?

But someone might have an explanation:

6. Ola

Na real stew everywhere. Staining someone’s cloth with stewish romance.

But wait…

7. King Smurf

What?!

Oya give the phone to the owner.

