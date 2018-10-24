The YNaija Cover – the 24th of October

The Late 5: We said child spacing not a cap on child bearing – FG; Journalist who published Ganduje’s videos to appear before Kano Assembly | More stories

Just In: Fayose survives first hurdle, granted N50m bail

 

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

Data is Life and so Airtel’s 4G network coverage is for you

As Airtel launches 4G LTE in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

The Late 5: We said child spacing not a cap on child bearing – FG; Journalist who published Ganduje’s videos to appear before Kano Assembly | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Federal government on Wednesday dismissed media reports that it was ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

INEC reportedly does not have full results of 2007 Presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not have the full results of the highly controversial 2007 presidential election, The Cable ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

Full Story: The 13-year-old raped to death in Benue #JusticeForOchanya

These atrocities actually happen and it saddens our heart that while we fight problems like poor governance, we have to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

Just In: Fayose survives first hurdle, granted N50m bail

The Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted the former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, bail in the sum of N50 ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

#YNaijaPolitico: Structures are the bedrock of godfatherism | Olusegun Akinsehinde speaks about his 2019 candidacy

YNaija has a special focus on politics and is committed to providing a platform for younger politicians to reach mass ...

