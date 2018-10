The Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted the former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, bail in the sum of N50 million.

The presiding judge, Morenikeji Olatoregun, granted the bail at the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had Monday, arraigned the ex-governor on 11 counts of alleged money laundering.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.