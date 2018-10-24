Data is Life and so Airtel’s 4G network coverage is for you

As Airtel launches 4G LTE in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, has said the telecommunication network now has the widest 4G network coverage in the country.

Ogunsanya who was speaking at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos during the formal unveiling of Airtel 4G, said Airtel has launched its 4G network in over 60 major cities and towns in Nigeria across many states.

Airtel’s 4G network is now in over 60 major cities and towns in Nigeria across different States, making Airtel the network with the widest and largest 4G coverage in the country,” he said.

The Airtel CEO also noted that the Airtel 4G launch in Lagos “serves as a glowing testimony of our commitment to partner and empower the good people of Lagos, a truly cosmopolitan state where dreams come true.

We know Lagos has its own spirit – a can-do spirit and it also has its own peculiar energy, which is very fast-paced.

The good news is that Airtel 4G will help everyone in Lagos to do more and achieve more, regardless of status and location.

With the fast mobile Internet, a young professional will be able to use his map to understand the traffic network, plan and connect with the right people. The tailor will be able to take measurement through video calls; the fish seller will be able to share photos and short videos of his current stock. Ditto every other person.

Indeed, 4G comes with tons of benefits and the possibilities are endless: it will accelerate economic and commercial activities; it will boost personal and professional productivity; it will help in creating more entrepreneurs; it will offer the youth a big leverage to express their creativity and talent; it will improve the overall quality of life and connect more people to their dreams,” he said.

Early this year, Airtel began an interesting journey of building the largest and most robust 4G – LTE (Fourth Generation – Long Term Evolution) network in Nigeria.

On February 13, 2018, the telco recorded a major milestone with the pioneer roll-out of its 4G network in Ibadan to the delight of many Nigerians who live in the ancient city.

Since the pioneer launch, Airtel had not looked back. On Thursday, May 4, 2018, it unveiled its 4G service in Abuja, the nation’s capital while on September 19 and 25, it announced the launch of its 4G service in major towns and cities in Anambra and Delta states.

Mr Ogunsanya and the Executive Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, on September 27, formally unveiled the Airtel 4G service in Port Harcourt.

Tags:

About The Author

Omoleye Omoruyi is a poet and a novelist, sensitive to happenings in the world. Meet him @Lord_rickie on Twitter/Instagram

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 24th of October

Follow the links to read up the story on YNaija:     The Late 5: We said child spacing not ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

The Late 5: We said child spacing not a cap on child bearing – FG; Journalist who published Ganduje’s videos to appear before Kano Assembly | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Federal government on Wednesday dismissed media reports that it was ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

INEC reportedly does not have full results of 2007 Presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not have the full results of the highly controversial 2007 presidential election, The Cable ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

Full Story: The 13-year-old raped to death in Benue #JusticeForOchanya

These atrocities actually happen and it saddens our heart that while we fight problems like poor governance, we have to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

Just In: Fayose survives first hurdle, granted N50m bail

The Federal High Court, Lagos, has granted the former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, bail in the sum of N50 ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

#YNaijaPolitico: Structures are the bedrock of godfatherism | Olusegun Akinsehinde speaks about his 2019 candidacy

YNaija has a special focus on politics and is committed to providing a platform for younger politicians to reach mass ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail