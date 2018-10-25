Amosun is seeking validation for what is unacceptable – APC Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu on Wednesday reacted to the post-primary crisis in Ogun and the recent allegations of the Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, that the primary results were fraudulent and influenced by a Lagos cabal.

The APC spokesman while speaking in an interview with journalists, said the latest actions of the Governor were simply aimed at getting validation for his self-help when he and his state executive bypassed the party’s guidelines and conducted their own primary to throw up the Governor’s preferred candidate.

Explaining that “whatever the governor did was self-help and there is no provision for self help in the party’s constitution,” he stressed that the Governor tried putting the party in a position to ask them to do what’s wrong, thus the party stands by the primary conducted by the NWC panel for which the governor’s preferred candidate boycotted.

“He took some monarchs to meet the president. I am surprised because someone like him, with due respect to him should have understood the nature of the president we have, that no matter how close you are to him, he will listen to you but he will ask for the rules to be followed.”

“He needs to self appraise, look at the actions he has taken and come to that conclusions that he’s taking the wrong route,” Onilu maintained.

 

 

