Greater Lagos 2020: Sanwo-Olu lauds Airtel for supporting entertainment, tourism

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended Airtel for throwing its weight behind the Greater Lagos 2020 programme, a carnival that held across five locations in Lagos and featured some of the biggest Nigerian artistes including Olamide, Naira Marley, Fireboy, Zlatan and D.J Spinall, among others.

Speaking at the grand finale of the festival, which held on the eve of the New Year at the Eko Energy City, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged sponsors of the festival like Airtel for supporting the arts, tourism, and entertainment just as he wished Lagosians a very happy and prosperous 2020.

The governor who was accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, his cabinet members as well as members of the State Legislature, joined thousands of music fans and well-wishers who trouped the venue to literally ‘count down’ to the New Year before sounds of firecrackers and pyrotechnics rented the air at the stroke of 12.00 am.

After the governor’s remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu, cheered the crowd, urging them to join in the excitement as popular Disc Jockey, DJ Spinall, mounted the stage to take the party to a different level.

Airtel also recognized talents that had emerged during the festival, namely Samuel Olawande, winner of the dancing competition; Hanjara Atta, winner of the singing competition and Akamovba Julius, winner of the Comedy Competition. All the winners were presented with Airtel MIFIs, among other prizes.

L-R-  Mr. Olaide-Mesewaku Babatunde, Permanent Secretary, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State; Erhumu Bayagbon, Head, Public Relations/Communications, Airtel Nigeria and Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture during the grand finale of the Greater Lagos 2020 Festival held recently at the Eko Energy City, Lagos

Airtel said was excited to partner with the Lagos State Government on the Greater 2020 initiative as the platform provided an opportunity to excite, delight and reward telecommunications consumers across the state in a fun-filled and electrifying atmosphere, adding that the Airtel brand is always alive and committed to connecting Lagosians to everything they love and cherish.

Themed ‘Simply Unforgettable,’ the Greater Lagos 2020 Carnival, which focuses on promoting arts and cultures is also aimed at showcasing Lagos to Nigerians home and broad as a state that has evolved over the years, with bountiful opportunities available to investors.

The festival opened to the public on the 25th of December across five locations, namely: Agege Stadium, Ikorodu Town Hall, Recreational Place Youth Centre, Epe; Badagry Grammar School, Badagry and the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Greater Lagos 2020 Festival offered opportunities for Lagosians to connect with many big brands that showcased their products, services and innovation -across the five locations – during the period of the festival.

