Davido dedicates AFRIMMA awards to Tagbo and DJ Olu

The 2017 Africa Muzik Magazine Awards & Music Festival (AFRIMMA) held on Sunday at the House of Blues, Dallas, Texas.
The show was hosted by Basketmouth and Chipukeezy.
Davido won the biggest prize of the night, taking home both the Artist of the Year award and the Song of the Year Award for “IF.” – which he dedicated to his deceased friends Tagbo, DJ Olu.
- Tagbo Umeike was reported dead after he went to a club with Davido.
- You can check out the news of DJ Olu’s death here.
