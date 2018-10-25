The Big 5: I never issued Israel any ultimatum – Lai Mohammed; APC spokesman reveals story behind Shehu Sani’s exit | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday debunked reports crediting a statement to him that he issued an ultimatum to Israel to return the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria or expect missiles.

The Minister who refuted the claims after the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he was outside the country and was not in a position to issue a statement on the matter when the news of Kanu’s reappearance in Israel broke.

“I just laughed. It speaks to what we are talking about fake news because it is probably the biggest threat in the run-up to the elections. At the appropriate time, the various authorities will make a statement about the issue of Kanu.,” he added.

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu on Wednesday disclosed the power play that led to the exit of the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani from the party, stressing that it was the outcome of the primary, properly conducted.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, he said the party tried to protect its members in the National Assembly to ensure that it had a grip on the legislative arm of government owing to the carrots dangled at them by the opposition PDP but that it didn’t get the blessings of the party members in Kaduna.

“If they say no, there is nothing the party can do. It is within their right to say we must go to the field. The primaries were eventually conducted, Senator Shehu Sani opted out, he relied on the earlier decision. It was democracy that prevailed in Kaduna,” he explained.

Similarly, on the post-primary crisis in Ogun and the recent allegations of the Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, the APC spokesman said the actions of the Governor were simply aimed at getting validation for his self-help when he and his state executive bypassed the party’s guidelines and conducted their own primary to throw up the Governor’s preferred candidate.

“Whatever the governor did was self-help and there is no provision for self help in the party’s constitution.”

“He needs to self appraise, look at the actions he has taken and come to that conclusions that he’s taking the wrong route,” Onilu maintained.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved  a budget estimate of N8.73 trillion for the 2019 fiscal year in the 2019-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma who spoke on the development said the document would be transmitted to the National Assembly for legislative approval.

He further explained that the MTEF/FSP is specifically designed to translate the strategic development objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) into an implementable budget framework for the medium term

The House of Representatives has passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which was refused assent by President Muhammadu Buhari, over constitutional and drafting issues.

At it’s plenary on Wednesday, the House adopted the report by a Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on the bill, presented by Hon. Aishatu Dukku who explained that the bill will provide for the use of card readers and any other technological devices in conducting elections.

“The bill is meant to identify criteria for substitution of candidates, limits of campaign expenses as well as addressing problems related to the omission of names of candidates or logo of political parties,” she added.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Omoleye Omoruyi October 25, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Ariana Grande says music “fixes everything”; Wizkid’s ‘Fever’ featuring Tiwa Savage streamed over 1.2m times already | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 25, 2018

Amosun is seeking validation for what is unacceptable – APC Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu on Wednesday reacted to the post-primary crisis in Ogun ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 24, 2018

Data is Life and so Airtel’s 4G network coverage is for you

As Airtel launches 4G LTE in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 24th of October

Follow the links to read up the story on YNaija:     The Late 5: We said child spacing not ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

The Late 5: We said child spacing not a cap on child bearing – FG; Journalist who published Ganduje’s videos to appear before Kano Assembly | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The Federal government on Wednesday dismissed media reports that it was ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 24, 2018

INEC reportedly does not have full results of 2007 Presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not have the full results of the highly controversial 2007 presidential election, The Cable ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail