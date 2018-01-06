Former World Bank vice president and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Group(BBOG) Dr Mrs Oby Ezekwesili took to Twitter on the 4th of January 2018 to vent her anger against the two leading political parties in the country, the PDP and the APC. In a series of tweets, she promised to embark on a massive campaign against the two political parties she tagged twins as the 2019 elections approach.

We understand Oby Ezekwesili’s anger, it is hard enough to function in a country where all its leaders seem to only care about enriching their pockets at the expense of the masses. Under the leadership of the country’s two prominent political parties, the country has experienced a consistent socio-economic spiral. But the truth is, they are not the main problem of the polity at the moment but the individuals that made up these parties. The PDP and APC are ultimately just names, the people who make up these political parties and look away when corruption and injustice is perpetrated are the ones to whom Ezekwesili’s anger should be directed.The individuals that make up these political parties have shown they have zero integrity and they will place personal interest above national interest every single chance they get.

To start with, what has changed in Chris Ngige and Rotimi Amaechi of PDP and Chris Ngige and Rotimi Amaechi of APC? Absolutely nothing. Other political parties are not better off. The problem lies in the individuals and Ezekwesili needs to know this is a national challenge that won’t go anytime soon. At the national assembly, members of other political parties which are not APC and PDP are also collecting bogus salaries and allowances without rejecting such pay when millions are dying in the country.

Corruption which has been the bane of our national growth and development exists in all political parties so where are the saints coming from? As much as Dr Ezekwesili would like to see Nigeria change the way others wants it, removing APC and PDP from power won’t do the magic, these men and women will simply decamp from their parties to where ever they think the faucet is still flowing and will end up commandeering it as another vehicle to grab power.

Removing APC and PDP from power might work as a temporary salve, but what we need are real solutions.