At long last, the promotional cycle for Hello, Rain finally begins.

After an incredible 2017 with a powerful TED Talk on homegrown African sci-fi, releasing the second novel in the Akata series, writing the next series of Marvel’s Black Panther comics, and her fantasy novel Who Fears Death optioned by HBO, Nigerian-American sci-fi author Nnedi Okorafor has never been more culturally ubiquitous.

2018 is up for a good start with the arrival of the first BTS teaser for Hello, Rain, an Afrofuturistic short film based on Okorafor’s short story Hello, Moto which you can read here if you don’t mind spoilers. This adaptation is helmed by Fiery Films Production with award-winning Nigerian filmmaker CJ Obasi as director, who is known for zombie thriller Ojuju and O-Town.

Hello, Rain follows the story of Rain, a woman who discovers that she can merge witchcraft and technology when she creates wigs for her friends that gives them superpowers. The story and subsequent adaptation’s tension will revolve around the difference in ideology about what the wigs should be used for and the addictive power of the wigs themselves. The teaser is below and it’s a colourful collage, very women-centric, and we can’t wait to see how faithful Obasi will stay to the source material. Hello, Rain aims to begin festival and screening tours in the first quarter of 2018.