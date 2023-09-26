The Film Blog: Mo Abudu’s Hosts Private Screening for Directorial Debut Movies “Iyawo Mi” and “Her Perfect Life”

The Nigerian film industry witnessed a spectacular and star-studded affair at the private screening of renowned media mogul and filmmaker Mo Abudu’s directorial debut productions, “Iyawo Mi” and “Her Perfect Life.”

The screenings of these highly anticipated projects drew Nollywood stars and significant figures from Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Adesina Etomi, Etim Effiong, Rita Dominic, Juliet Ibrahim, Stan Nze, Sharon Ooja, Shaffy Bello, Tomike Adeoye, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Osas Ighodaro, and Omowunmi Onalaja were amongst those in attendance, gracing the red carpet with stunning looks.

Mo Abudu Films’ “Iyawo Mi” and “Her Perfect Life” highlight Mo Abudu’s first journey into directing, adding laurel to her trophy cabinet, which already includes multiple successful productions under her firm, EbonyLife Media.

