YNDiscovr | 5 Afrobeats Rising Artistes to Watch this Week

The Nigerian music industry has a very vibrant scene, with new and talented artists constantly emerging. On today’s YNDiscovr, we bring you our top 5 new and rising artists of the week. 

KHAID

Signed to Sydney Talker’s Neville records, Khaid has become a familiar name in the Nigerian music industry. He ascended to prominence with the release of his song, “For You” which earned him his first chart entry on Nigerian Turntable Top 50 at number 48 in 2022. Since then, he has released tracks like “Jolie” and “Amala” which have become tik tok sensations and are music charts nationwide. He was also listed by Spotify in January 2023 as one of the top Nigerian upcoming artists to watch. His viral hits are a testament to his incredible music talents and his ability to tell stories with soothing melodic tunes have made him a top pick in playlists. Despite this, we are yet to see the best of this young music sensation and he is one you should watch out for.

BAYANNI

Since his viral unveiling by Mavin records on the 23rd of August, 2022, Bayanni’s upward trajectory in the music industry has been smooth and steady. Popularly known for his “Bayanni the Oracle” by his social media fans, he has wowed his fans and listeners with his unique vocal orchestrations and song writing prowess. His debut four-track EP, “Bayanni” went viral with one of its tracks “Ta ta ta” earning a remix with worldwide music sensation, Jason Derulo. 

LLONA 

An extremely talented artist, Llona has captivated people with his extraordinary vocals and songwriting abilities. He gained recognition after the music video snippet of his song “Comforter” went viral on Instagram. Since then, he has released more tracks such as “HBP” which has been on top playlists on various music outlets. For all lovers of melodic tunes with captivating lyrics, watch out for the brilliantly gifted boy Llona.

TAR1Q

Signed to popular record label, Chocolate City Tariq Oluokun known professionally as TAR1Q is a Nigerian singer-songwriter signed to. Blessed with a velvety voice and tone, he stands out for his heartfelt storytelling, stage presence and his chameleon-like ability to blend distinct genres. In his latest 5-track EP, “Son of the Moon”, Tar1q tells different stories of his experiences as it relates to the delicate matters of the heart. According to him, he views music as a medium to communicate stories about his reality. With the young talent aiming for the moon, we should be prepared to hear more hits from him. 

MAJEEED

Majeed with the three E’s, is a sensational artist known for his lively melodious tunes and incredible stage performances. His latest 8-track E.P which is a testament of his hard work, life lessons and music journey features popular artists including Tiwa Savage, BNXN and Lojay. His fans and listeners have testified to his unique sound and soul-touching lyrics. Described as amazingly talented we are yet to see the best of the sensational Majeeed.

