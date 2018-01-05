[The Church Blog] Pastor Tunde Bakare will be running for Presidency. But, we don’t know when

Is there something with our Pastors and releasing shockers at the beginning of the year. It might have something to do with the new year, new me. Or maybe not. Last year, it was Pastor Adeboye and the announcement of the new General Overseer of RCCG Nigeria. It’s a new year and Pastor Tunde Bakare dropped yet another shocker.

The Lead Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has announced that God has told him not to end his political career. He said this in the early hours of Monday, 1st January 2018 during the crossover service of Latter Rain assembly, Ogba.

According to him, God told him during a personal study ‘you cannot bring your political career to a close; there is still more to do. Run for the Presidency. I will do it at the appointed time”.

He added “Joseph (in the Bible) did not contest an election; yet, he became the prime minister of Egypt. Why must I worry myself about where to get the resources for the task? Your own duty in this assignment is to pray along with me. When it is the appointed time, He (God) will do it. When He tells me the time, you will hear about it”

We don’t really sure about the implication of this, but he has said God told him.

2019? 2023? It’s not really our business.

Watch the video below: