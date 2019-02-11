Here is the full list of Grammy Awards 2019 winners

The 61st annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday night and despite the controversy that attempted to mire it, in the context of super pop star Ariana Grande deciding not to attend, the ceremony saw Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa taking home awards. Here’s the full list of winners below.

Album of the year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour – WINNER

Various artists – Black Panther OST

Record of the year

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America – WINNER

Drake – God’s Plan

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Post Malone ft 21 Savage – Rockstar

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

Best new artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best rap album

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy – WINNER

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Best R&B album

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R. – WINNER

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best rap song

Drake – God’s Plan – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King’s Dead

Eminem ft Joyner Lucas – Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Jay Rock – Win

Best country album

Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour – WINNER

Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 2

Song of the year

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America – WINNER

Drake – God’s Plan

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

Best pop duo/group performance

Christina Aguilera ft Demi Lovato – Fall in Line

Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – ’S Wonderful

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow – WINNER

Maroon 5 ft Cardi B – Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton – Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey – The Middle

Best pop solo performance

Beck – Colors

Camila Cabello – Havana (live)

Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) – WINNER

Post Malone – Better Now

Best pop vocal album

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener – WINNER

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Best traditional pop vocal album

Tony Bennet and Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson – My Way – WINNER

Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me

Seal – Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand – The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!

Best alternative music album

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck – Colors – WINNER

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St Vincent – Masseduction

Best country solo performance

Loretta Lynn – Wouldn’t It Be Great

Maren Morris – Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters

Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies – WINNER

Chris Stapleton – Millionaire

Keith Urban – Parallel Line

Best country duo/group performance

Brothers Osborne – Shoot Me Straight

Dan + Shay – Tequila – WINNER

Little Big Town – When Someone Stops Loving You

Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line – Meant to Be

Best country song

Cole Swindell – Break Up in the End

Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate

Blake Shelton – I Lived In

Kacey Musgraves – Space Cowboy – WINNER

Dan + Shay – Tequila

Best gospel album

Jekalyn Carr – One Nation Under God

Tori Kelly – Hiding Place – WINNER

Jonathan McReynolds – Make Room

The Walls Group – The Other Side

Brian Courtney Wilson – A Great Work

Best Latin pop album

Pablo Alborán – Prometo

Claudia Brant – Sincera – WINNER

Natalia Lafourcade – Musas

Raquel Sofia – 2:00 AM

Carlos Vives – Vives

Best Americana album

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You – WINNER

Bettye Lavette – Things Have Changed

John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness

Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone

The Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman – WINNER

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best song written for visual media

All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Mystery Of Love — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper) – WINNER

This Is Me — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Best music video

APES*** — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

This Is America — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers – WINNER

I’m Not Racist Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

Pynk — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

Mumbo Jumbo — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer

Best comedy album

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle – WINNER

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Best dance/electronic album

Singularity —Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide — Justice – WINNER

Treehouse — Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides — SOPHIE

Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA

Best rap performance

Cardi B – Be Careful

Drake – Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King’s Dead – TIE

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin – TIE

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Best traditional R&B performance

Leon Bridges – Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand – TIE

Bettye LaVette – Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight

Major. – Honest

PJ Morton ft Yebba – How Deep Is Your Love – TIE

Charlie Wilson ft Lalah Hathaway – Made for Love

Best R&B song

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up – WINNER

Miguel ft J Cole and Salaam Remi – Come Through and Chill

Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer

HER – Focus

Toni Braxton – Long As I Live

Best rap/sung performance

Christina Aguilera ft Goldlink – Like I Do

6lack ft J Cole – Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino – This Is America – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Post Malone ft 21 Savage – Rockstar

Producer of the year, non-classical

BoI-1DA

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams – WINNER

Best rock song

Greta Van Fleet – Black Smoke Rising

Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit

Bring Me the Horizon – Mantra

St Vincent – Masseduction – WINNER

Ghost – Rats

Best rock performance

Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good – WINNER

The Fever 333 – Made an America

Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune

Halestorm – Uncomfortable

Best rock album

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – Mania

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires – WINNER

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Best metal performance

Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven – Honeycomb

High on Fire – Electric Messiah – WINNER

Trivium – Betrayer

Underoath – On My Teeth

Best urban contemporary album

The Carters – Everything Is Love – WINNER

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism