Here is the full list of Grammy Awards 2019 winners

The 61st annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday night and despite the controversy that attempted to mire it, in the context of super pop star Ariana Grande deciding not to attend, the ceremony saw Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa taking home awards. Here’s the full list of winners below.
Album of the year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour – WINNER
Various artists – Black Panther OST
Record of the year
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Childish Gambino – This Is America – WINNER
Drake – God’s Plan
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone ft 21 Savage – Rockstar
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best rap album
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy – WINNER
Mac Miller – Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Best R&B album
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. – H.E.R. – WINNER
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Drake – God’s Plan – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King’s Dead
Eminem ft Joyner Lucas – Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Jay Rock – Win
Best country album
Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour – WINNER
Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 2
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Childish Gambino – This Is America – WINNER
Drake – God’s Plan
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
Best pop duo/group performance
Christina Aguilera ft Demi Lovato – Fall in Line
Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – ’S Wonderful
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow – WINNER
Maroon 5 ft Cardi B – Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton – Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey – The Middle
Best pop solo performance
Beck – Colors
Camila Cabello – Havana (live)
Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) – WINNER
Post Malone – Better Now
Best pop vocal album
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande – Sweetener – WINNER
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Best traditional pop vocal album
Tony Bennet and Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson – My Way – WINNER
Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me
Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand – The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!
Best alternative music album
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck – Colors – WINNER
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St Vincent – Masseduction
Loretta Lynn – Wouldn’t It Be Great
Maren Morris – Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies – WINNER
Chris Stapleton – Millionaire
Keith Urban – Parallel Line
Best country duo/group performance
Brothers Osborne – Shoot Me Straight
Dan + Shay – Tequila – WINNER
Little Big Town – When Someone Stops Loving You
Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line – Meant to Be
Best country song
Cole Swindell – Break Up in the End
Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate
Blake Shelton – I Lived In
Kacey Musgraves – Space Cowboy – WINNER
Dan + Shay – Tequila
Best gospel album
Jekalyn Carr – One Nation Under God
Tori Kelly – Hiding Place – WINNER
Jonathan McReynolds – Make Room
The Walls Group – The Other Side
Brian Courtney Wilson – A Great Work
Best Latin pop album
Pablo Alborán – Prometo
Claudia Brant – Sincera – WINNER
Natalia Lafourcade – Musas
Raquel Sofia – 2:00 AM
Carlos Vives – Vives
Best Americana album
Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You – WINNER
Bettye Lavette – Things Have Changed
John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness
Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone
The Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman – WINNER
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best song written for visual media
All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Mystery Of Love — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper) – WINNER
This Is Me — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Best music video
APES*** — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
This Is America — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers – WINNER
I’m Not Racist Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
Pynk — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
Mumbo Jumbo — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer
Best comedy album
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle – WINNER
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
Best dance/electronic album
Singularity —Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide — Justice – WINNER
Treehouse — Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides — SOPHIE
Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA
Best rap performance
Cardi B – Be Careful
Drake – Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King’s Dead – TIE
Anderson .Paak – Bubblin – TIE
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Best traditional R&B performance
Leon Bridges – Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand – TIE
Bettye LaVette – Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight
Major. – Honest
PJ Morton ft Yebba – How Deep Is Your Love – TIE
Charlie Wilson ft Lalah Hathaway – Made for Love
Best R&B song
Ella Mai – Boo’d Up – WINNER
Miguel ft J Cole and Salaam Remi – Come Through and Chill
Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
HER – Focus
Toni Braxton – Long As I Live
Best rap/sung performance
Christina Aguilera ft Goldlink – Like I Do
6lack ft J Cole – Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino – This Is America – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone ft 21 Savage – Rockstar
Producer of the year, non-classical
BoI-1DA
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams – WINNER
Best rock song
Greta Van Fleet – Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon – Mantra
St Vincent – Masseduction – WINNER
Ghost – Rats
Best rock performance
Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good – WINNER
The Fever 333 – Made an America
Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune
Halestorm – Uncomfortable
Best rock album
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – Mania
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires – WINNER
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Best metal performance
Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven – Honeycomb
High on Fire – Electric Messiah – WINNER
Trivium – Betrayer
Underoath – On My Teeth
Best urban contemporary album
The Carters – Everything Is Love – WINNER
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
