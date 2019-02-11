Article

First Lady of Kwara, Deaconess Omolewa Ahmed, Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Chioma Akpotha, others stun at premiere of Diamonds in the Sky

Diamonds in the Sky, a movie by leading Non-Governmental Organisation, Leah Foundation was created in partnership with Sterling Bank to create awareness for breast and cervical issues affecting women across Nigeria.

The star-studded movie which premiered at Viva Cinemas, Ilorin had in attendance; Her Excellency, First Lady of Kwara State, Deaconess Omolewa Ahmed, ace director, Kunle Afolayan, top actor, Femi Adebayo, A-list Nollywood stars such as Toyin Abraham, Chioma Akpota, Ayo Mogaji among many others.

Diamonds In The Sky was also shot in Ilorin by Multi-Award Winning Director, Kunle Afolayan, written by International Award winning writer, Tunde Babalola and produced by Femi Adebayo.

The movie features more stars such as Joke Silva, Ali Nuhu, Mogaji Majinyawa, Yvonne Jegede-Fawole, Yemi Shodimu, Prof Ayo Akinwale and Ebun Oloyede and lots more.

The family drama takes viewers through a roller coaster of emotions like Love, joy and disappointment all coming together to play in this outstanding flick.

Diamonds in the Sky was produced by Femi Adebayo for Leah Foundation, with the support of Sterling Bank.

