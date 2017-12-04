[The Activism Blog] Libyan slave trade: CSO’s storm Libyan embassy to protest

Civil rights organisations on Thursday November 30, 2017 stormed the Libyan embassy in Abuja to protest the alleged auction of Africans as slave in Libya. This development which many attribute to the sectarian violence that followed the death and deposition of Libyan dictator Muhammad Gaddafi was made public by CNN which reported that humans were being sold for as little as $400 to buyers has received wide spread condemnations from World powers and influential individuals across the globe.

The slave trade in Libya is a direct re-enactment of the dark era of the African continent which is now coming back into our consciousness. The protest led by a former national youth leader of PDP Mr Deji Adeyanju who is the convener of concerned Nigerians at the protest said

“It is unacceptable to humanity, it unacceptable even to our culture because is alien and they should not try to redefine Africa. We have gone through the dark ages, we are now in the era of modernising Africa. We should be the one setting the pace and be the example we want to see on the continent,”

“It is shocking to find that slave trade, a horrible part of African history which is best confined to our collective past and best studied to avoid a repeat, is being conducted so brazenly in these modern times.”

While condemnations will continue to trail the slave trade just as it trailed the recent death of 26 Nigerian women in the Mediterranean, it is important to note that the push and pull factors responsible for such movement that leads to slave trade must be addressed. The poverty level in Africa is driving thousands of our youths and able bodied men to give what it takes including their life to cross the desert and the Mediterranean Sea in other to gain access into Europe by all means where their is hope of a better life for them.

The greatest prevention is to address the underdevelopment of our continent to prevent a situation where citizens of Africa will give themselves out as slaves in other nations of the world.