The Big 5: 5 people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau crisis; Expose criminals in your neighbourhood – Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

5 people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau crisis

No fewer than five persons were killed and 12 houses burnt on Sunday in violence that erupted in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the police said.

The Plateau police spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, said the violence broke out following the discovery of the body of one Enock Monday. The corpse was found between Dutse Uku and Anguwan Damisa communities in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

FG has approved 47bn for Nigeria Air – Sirika

The Federal Government has approved N47.43bn for the Nigeria Air project in the 2019 budget, the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said.

Sirika disclosed this while explaining that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was misquoted in reports which stated that he (Amaechi) said the Federal Executive Council was divided over the mode of implementation of the national carrier project.

Expose criminals in your neighbourhood – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on in a televised interview on Monday night urged Nigerians to expose criminals in their Neighbourhood. This, he said, is the trait people knew Nigerians for.

By exposing those bad elements in our communities, Buhari said will aid foreign investments in the country. “We’ll do our best to equip the security agencies to curb the security lapses in the country,” he said.

You lack political relevance to comment on 2023 presidency – Obi tells Amaechi

PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has declared that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi lacks the competence to talk about which geo-political zone will produce the President in 2023 because he lacks political relevance in Rivers.

Addressing journalists after the lecture/book presentation in honour of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in Port Harcourt on Monday, Peter Obi wondered why Amaechi who is not from South East would want to speak for the zone.

Buhari obtains asset declaration form, asks CCB to keep it safe from from his opponents

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday obtained his assets declaration form ahead of his second term. The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) presented the forms to him and and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He urged the CCB to keep his form safe, saying he is sure that a lot of people who have “tested the bitter pill” of his anti-corruption war will seek to fight back by 2023 when his second term will end.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 28, 2019

World Health Organisation (WHO) removes transgender from list of mental disorders and we stan

The World Health Organization has officially decided to stop classifying transgender people as mentally ill. Given the decision of Kenya’s ...

Bernard Dayo May 27, 2019

The Late 5: We can’t promise Boko Haram will be eradicated – Garba Shehu; Buhari signs N8.9 trillion budget for 2019 | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Buhari signs N8.9 trillion budget for 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, ...

Editor May 27, 2019

NSIP: Aisha Buhari is our most vocal first lady, but where are her priorities?

We have never had a first lady as vocal as Aisha Buhari. Not even Patience Jonathan, who was often in ...

Bernard Dayo May 27, 2019

Aki and Pawpaw have been rejuvenated as memes on Twitter and we absolutely love it

Something I have noticed on Twitter lately: the re-entry of actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze into the online meme ...

Wilfred Okiche May 27, 2019

Film Review: Tade Ogidan mastered video, but Gold Statue shows he is yet to find his cinematic voice

When it comes to Nollywood movies, the name Tade Ogidan is about as iconic as it gets. Since he put ...

Bernard Dayo May 27, 2019

The Big 5: Minimum wage will be paid from April 18 – Ngige; Four persons critically injured as building collapses in Imo | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Ganduje inaugurates 33 new permanent secretaries Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail