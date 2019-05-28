The Big 5: 5 people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau crisis; Expose criminals in your neighbourhood – Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

5 people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau crisis

No fewer than five persons were killed and 12 houses burnt on Sunday in violence that erupted in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the police said.

The Plateau police spokesperson, Tyopev Terna, said the violence broke out following the discovery of the body of one Enock Monday. The corpse was found between Dutse Uku and Anguwan Damisa communities in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

FG has approved 47bn for Nigeria Air – Sirika

The Federal Government has approved N47.43bn for the Nigeria Air project in the 2019 budget, the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has said.

Sirika disclosed this while explaining that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, was misquoted in reports which stated that he (Amaechi) said the Federal Executive Council was divided over the mode of implementation of the national carrier project.

Expose criminals in your neighbourhood – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on in a televised interview on Monday night urged Nigerians to expose criminals in their Neighbourhood. This, he said, is the trait people knew Nigerians for.

By exposing those bad elements in our communities, Buhari said will aid foreign investments in the country. “We’ll do our best to equip the security agencies to curb the security lapses in the country,” he said.

You lack political relevance to comment on 2023 presidency – Obi tells Amaechi

PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has declared that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi lacks the competence to talk about which geo-political zone will produce the President in 2023 because he lacks political relevance in Rivers.

Addressing journalists after the lecture/book presentation in honour of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in Port Harcourt on Monday, Peter Obi wondered why Amaechi who is not from South East would want to speak for the zone.

Buhari obtains asset declaration form, asks CCB to keep it safe from from his opponents

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday obtained his assets declaration form ahead of his second term. The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) presented the forms to him and and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He urged the CCB to keep his form safe, saying he is sure that a lot of people who have “tested the bitter pill” of his anti-corruption war will seek to fight back by 2023 when his second term will end.