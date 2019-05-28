World Health Organisation (WHO) removes transgender from list of mental disorders and we stan

The World Health Organization has officially decided to stop classifying transgender people as mentally ill. Given the decision of Kenya’s High Court not to decriminalise homosexuality last week, WHO deciding not to further categorize transgender as a mental disorder is exciting news. WHO member states adopted the new edition of the International Classification of Diseases during an annual assembly in Geneva on Saturday, and it is the first update of the illness list in 29 years.

They now describe gender identity disorder as “gender incongruence,” and it is no longer listed in the chapter of mental disorders. WHO says the right of people to receive medical services, such as surgical operations to make them sterile, should be guaranteed. A representative from Denmark welcomed the latest changes, saying that it is a big step forward to allow everyone to lead a life with dignity. WHO hopes that the action will help to eliminate discrimination against transgender people and promote public understanding of them.

And although this is a step in the right direction, trans people are still demonised, abused and killed. The U.S. has an increasingly disturbing list of trans murders, especially trans women and some of which has happened this year. And there’s Trump’s trans military ban which took effect last month. WHO is an institution and has done its part in recognising trans people as humans, and it’s high time we did the same.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 28, 2019

The Big 5: 5 people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau crisis; Expose criminals in your neighbourhood – Buhari | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: 5 people killed, 12 houses burnt in fresh Plateau crisis No fewer ...

Editor May 27, 2019

NSIP: Aisha Buhari is our most vocal first lady, but where are her priorities?

We have never had a first lady as vocal as Aisha Buhari. Not even Patience Jonathan, who was often in ...

Bernard Dayo May 27, 2019

Aki and Pawpaw have been rejuvenated as memes on Twitter and we absolutely love it

Something I have noticed on Twitter lately: the re-entry of actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze into the online meme ...

Wilfred Okiche May 27, 2019

Film Review: Tade Ogidan mastered video, but Gold Statue shows he is yet to find his cinematic voice

When it comes to Nollywood movies, the name Tade Ogidan is about as iconic as it gets. Since he put ...

Bernard Dayo May 27, 2019

The Big 5: Minimum wage will be paid from April 18 – Ngige; Four persons critically injured as building collapses in Imo | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Ganduje inaugurates 33 new permanent secretaries Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of ...

Bernard Dayo May 26, 2019

From Rema’s ‘Dumebi’ to the surprise drop of ‘Tradition’ by Runtown, here are the videos and trailers you might have missed during the week

Here are the biggest stories you may have missed in entertainment during the week and others that unraveled while you ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail