Facebook invites everyone to celebrate as NG_Hub turns one

This month, NG_Hub is celebrating one year of its operations in Nigeria. For those who don’t know what NG_Hub is, we’ve got you. On the 22nd of May 2018, Facebook in partnership with CcHub created NG_Hub as part of their ongoing commitment and investment in growing the start-up ecosystem.

NG_Hub is a multi-faceted space which connects and bring together developers, start-up’s and the wider community to collaborate, learn and exchange ideas. With a number of expert training and events with partners across Nigeria, undertaking in the hub and externally, the aim is to equip individuals and businesses to grow.

Speaking on the anniversary, Adaora Ikenze who is the Head of Public Policy, West and Central Africa said: “I’m proud of the incredible impact that NG_Hub has had in its first year,and continues to have on the lives of young Nigerians. We remain committed in deepening our engagement, increasing skills development and supporting the next set of innovators, tech entrepreneurs, start-ups,in our collective bid to change the face of technology and grow the economy.”

Commenting on the partnership Bosun Tijani, Founder/CEO of CcHub, added: “We’re glad about the tremendous impact Facebook’s investment in NG_HUB has had in such a short period and the ecosystem is already seeing the fruits of this commitment. We’re committed to working with Facebook to position NG_HUB as a major platform that drives smart application of technology innovation for economic prosperity across the region and beyond.”

Here are some highlights over the past year: